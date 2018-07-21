Cleveland Amber Alert ends with children safe, mother in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police were extremely concerned Saturday about the safety of four children after their estranged mother, who was not supposed to be with them, took them from an apartment in Euclid.

At 2 p.m. Saturda,y an Amber Alert was issued for the children after their mother, 23-year-old Brianna Harris, fled with them in a blue car.

Police were especially concerned about a two-year-old girl.

They said she recently had surgery involving a tracheotomy and was in critical need of oxygen.

The 2 year old was taken by Harris along with her two brothers and sister ranging in age from two to seven years old.

Police said Harris has mental health issues in including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and was not taking her medicine.

This is not the first time Brianna Harris has been in trouble with the law. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2014. She has also been arrested in the past for robbery.

Just after 7 Saturday evening, police found Harris and the four children here at 13th and superior downtown.

The children were placed with the Department of Children and Family Services.

Harris was arrested for abduction and endangering children.

Police say there could be an additional arrest, but didn't elaborate on who else might have been involved.