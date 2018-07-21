Amber Alert issued for 4 children, one with critical medical needs, taken by mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for four children police say were taken from Cleveland by their mother.

According to the Amber Alert, Brianna Harris, 23, took her four children including her daughter, Savannah Harris, 2, who has critical medical needs. Savannah has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2 ft. tall and weighs 50 lbs.

The other three children taken are Zayanna Harris, female, age 3, brown hair and brown eyes, 2 ft. tall, 50 lbs.; Kylee Harris, female, age 4, black hair, brown eyes, 3 ft. tall, 75 lbs.; Tayveon Harris, male, age 7, 4 ft. tall, 75 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.

Brianna Harris is bi-polar and schizophrenic, according to police and is currently off her medication. She has a probation violation warrant against her.

Her daughter, Savannah, recently had a tracheotomy and needs oxygen 24 hours a day. She also recently had surgery on her abdomen.

They were last seen in a blue Toyota Corolla with a dealer plate of 0157330 from Palm Beach Auto Sales at 8514 Broadway. They were last seen at 1500 East 193rd Street, Euclid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5500.