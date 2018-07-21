2018 All-American Soap Box Derby champions crowned

AKRON — There are some newly crowned champions Saturday night at the 81st Annual FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby.

Racers gathered from all over the world at the Derby Downs Track in Akron. The race festivities began July 15 and ended July 21 with the crowning of champions at the Akron Civic Theatre.

The FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Champions are at the Akron Civic Theatre tonight receiving their awards. Congratulations Champs!!!! #81sbderby pic.twitter.com/V9xXoSwsQu — Int'l Soap Box Derby (@aasbdorg) July 21, 2018

Each category – Local, Rally, National Super Kids Classic, Rally Challenge, AAA Local Challenge, and the United Way Corporate Derby Challenge presented by Fallsway Equipment Company – crowned champions.

For a full list of this year’s champions visit the All-American Soap Box Derby website.

The first All-American race was held in Dayton, Ohio in 1934 and has continued as an annual tradition.

The International Soap Box Derby is a non-profit youth education and leadership organization. The Derby is committed to the racing program, as well as a STEM-based K-12 education program which provides educational opportunities to children through soap box derby racing.