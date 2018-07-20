Weekend weather outlook: Showers, cloudy skies, and higher humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- While showers and thunderstorms will glide past many backyards this weekend, it will by no means be a complete washout. The showers will be on and off as the low spins to the west of Ohio. There will be more clouds than sun with higher humidity.

Take a look at you hour-by-hour temperatures.

Additionally, here is your latest 8-day forecast.

We certainly “lucked out,” staying in the quiet “sweet spot” and out of the severe weather swatch that affected Indiana, Kentucky, and southwest Ohio. Fortunately, Friday’s severe weather was not a repeat of Thursday’s three dozen tornadoes, mainly in Iowa. On Friday, there was one tornado each in Wisconsin, Indiana, and a very brief tornado touchdown in downtown Miami, Florida.