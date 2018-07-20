Weather: Sunny and humid with storms, showers possible later today

Scattered thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, the first of many waves, or clusters of showers and thunderstorms that will swing by periodically through the weekend.
Check out today's hour-by-hour forecast:
The 90°F days are done for now, perhaps even through the rest of July as a cooler pattern sets up shop in the Great Lakes region. The heat dome moves to the desert southwest.
Here’s your latest 8-day forecast. We highly doubt reaching 90° again for the rest of July. Near normal/slightly below normal temperatures should prevail.