Weather outlook: Tracking rain and storms

CLEVELAND- Scattered thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon, the first of many waves, or clusters of showers and thunderstorms that will swing by periodically through the weekend.

Here is the timing of the storms today. This cluster will partially weaken by the time it gets here. That said, the window for scattered showers and storms is between now and 5 p.m. with sunny breaks.

A few to scattered severe storms (Orange/Yellow) possible in Western Ohio today. Isolated severe thunderstorms (Dark Green) possible in Eastern Ohio. Stay tuned for the latest throughout the day.

Highly doubt this weekend will be a washout. The showers will be on and off as the low spins to the west of Ohio. More clouds than sun with higher humidity.

