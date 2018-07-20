‘We know that God has a plan for our sweet Oliviah’ Family gives update on 9-year-old girl battling cancer

CLEVELAND-The family of a 9-year-old girl who has touched the lives of people across Northeast Ohio, including the FOX 8 family is providing an update on her battle with cancer.

Oliviah Hall has been battling Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV since she was diagnosed in August 2017.

Thursday, her family posted on the Team Oliviah Facebook page that MRI results showed “multiple new abnormal foci of enhancement consistent with metastatic disease.”

According to their Facebook post that means the tumor has spread to several areas in her brain.

The family is welcoming everyone’s thoughts and prayers. Oliviah insists her family needs to have a a positive attitude. She recently received an amazing plaque from her FBI SWAT friends and recently met a priest who gave her a Virgin Mary Pendant that was blessed by Pope Francis..

**Read more on Oliviah here**