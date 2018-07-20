× Troopers seize $12,877 worth of meth in Lake County

PAINESVILLE- A Creston man faces a series of charges after troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol discovered drug paraphernalia in his car earlier this week.

Troopers stopped the 2002 Chevrolet Venture on Chestnut Street in Painesville Tuesday.

Authorities say when they approached the vehicle, they noticed the drugs in plain view.

After searching the suspect, Rickey Lee Moody, 38, of Creston, they discovered a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket, and two bags containing 161 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle worth $12,877.

Moody was charged with trafficking and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, both first-degree felonies.