‘The Walking Dead’ season 9 sneak peek includes an Ohio city sign

“The Walking Dead” dropped a sneak peek of its season 9 trailer during San Diego Comic-Con.

Look closely; you’ll see a sign that mentions a city right here in Ohio: Toledo.

The show tweeted, “What’s in Toledo? 🤔”

**NOTE: there may be some spoiler alerts, below, if you haven’t finished season 8, yet**

We have your amazing sneak peek at #TheWalkingDead Season 9 trailer debuting tomorrow during the #SDCC panel!

In the sneak peek, when Michonne is talking about making rules in the communities, you see a pole with different arrows for HQ, Oceanside, Alexandria, Sanctuary, and Toledo.

TV Guide says this is a clear reference to the Commonwealth, a community which is in the comics, and whose capital is in Ohio.

Also at Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick, confirmed season 9 is his last. “This will be my last season on the show. We’re so proud of the work that we’ve done this season. My relationship with Mr Grimes is far from over.”

"This will be my last season on the show. We're so proud of the work that we've done this season. My relationship with Mr Grimes is far from over." – Andrew Lincoln on Rick's fate on #TheWalkingDead

Season 9 of the “The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, October 7 on AMC.

