CLEVELAND– A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Cleveland Friday night.

There were reports of smoke in the cabin of Flight 1611 from Newark to Chicago, according to a United spokesman. The plane landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Passengers exited the plane. They are scheduled to leave soon on another aircraft.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the spokesman said.

Flight UA1611 from Newark to Chicago just made a precautionary emergency landing in Cleveland after the crew smelled smoke in the cabin. Great work by the crew @united #safety #SafetyFirst . We are gonna be late by a few hrs but safety first and chicago can wait @chicago pic.twitter.com/Mx527AKw7i — abhay kumaR 👨‍💻 (@aksingh1985) July 21, 2018