Road closed after house under renovation goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A portion of Akins Rd. in North Royalton was closed early Friday morning after a house under renovation went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to the 4000-block of Akins Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found flames shooting out of the roof.

Firefighters said they were able to enter the home and get the fire knocked down.

Firefighters from several nearby fire departments were called in to assist the North Royalton Fire Department.

According to North Royalton police, neighbors said the home was under renovation so nobody was inside when the fire broke out.

Investigators will determine a cause.

House fire 4000 block of Akins Rd in North Royalton. @fox8news @Ohio_pro_ffs pic.twitter.com/pXV10Htkdx — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) July 20, 2018