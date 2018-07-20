Ohio restaurant stirs up some heat after offering church bulletin discount

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A Hamilton County restaurant owner is changing a discount policy after the initial promotion stirred up controversy.

The promotion was simple: bring in a church bulletin on Sunday, and get a 10 percent discount.

Justin Watson said he was hoping it would bring more business to his new Starters Cafe.

Instead he got angry comments saying he was discriminating against non-religious people. He even got a letter from the group Freedom From Religion, saying the practice was illegal.

Watson has changed his policy. Now, everyone on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. gets 10 percent off their bill.