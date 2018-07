CLEVELAND, Ohio — Feeling lucky?

The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $422 million.

The prize rolled over after no one won in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot is now the sixth largest in Mega Millions history, and it’s expected to climb even more.

The odds of winning any Mega Millions drawing is about one in 302 million.

Mega Millions will draw tonight at 11 p.m.

