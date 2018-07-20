Search resumes for missing Ashtabula woman at property of estranged husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio -- The search for a missing woman resumed Friday morning at the property of her estranged husband in Ashtabula.

Drones were being used to comb the area.

Sheriff Bill Johnson says Rand Al Dulaimi has been missing for over a week. She was reported missing by family on July 11.

Her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley, has been named a person of interest in the case. He's been in the county jail for the last few days on an unrelated charge.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies have been searching by air and ground for the woman.

She was last seen at a house on Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township two days earlier.

Her son, Omar, is safe and with children services. Friends and family say she would not have left without her son.

