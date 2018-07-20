Car chase ends in crash in Willowick; Euclid officer suffers minor injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio --Willowick police are investigating a car chase that ended in a crash.

The crash occurred on East 305th Street near the Route 2 entrance.

A Euclid officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. "The officer is okay. He has minor bumps and bruises," said Euclid Capt. Kevin Kelly, who said he spoke to the officer on the phone.

Kelly also said no Euclid cars were involved in the pursuit. "All great work by Willowick PD. Thank you Willowick PD. Great job team blue," Kelly said.

He added that the Euclid officer was talking to the passenger through an open door when the driver put the car in gear and knocked the officer down.

Sources said some suspects were detained.

Stay with Fox 8 News and Fox8.com for updates as they become available.