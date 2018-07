COLUMBUS, Ohio — Actor Mark Wahlberg is bringing another business to Ohio.

He announced on Facebook Thursday plans for a new Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus.

“With hard work, dreams come true. I’ve always been a car fanatic, now I”m able to be part of such an amazing iconic American brand,” he said in a video on Facebook. “I’ll be there soon.”

Wahlberg helped opened a Wahlberger’s in downtown Cleveland last year.