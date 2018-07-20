Dozens show support for missing Ashtabula mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHTABULA, Ohio-- Around 50 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night at Lakeshore Park in Ashtabula.

Friends are worried about 23-year-old Rand Al Dulaimi, a missing mother.

“I worked with her. She has a big heart, a great coworker,” Beverly Hall said.

Al Dulaimi was reported missing by family on July 11 when she didn’t show up for work.

“When I found that out, I knew something was seriously wrong. I knew, for her to leave her son, that wasn’t her. He was her world,” Hall said.

On Friday, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office used drones to search the property of her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley.

Stanley was named a person of interest in the case. He is currently in the county jail on an unrelated charge.

“My heart breaks for her and her son. She deserves this, for us to be here to show her how much we care and want her back,” Hall said.

