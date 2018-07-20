Dozens of residents left without place to live after apartment fire in Richmond Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Dozens of residents are left without a place to live after a fire broke out in their apartment complex on Friday.

The fire at Loganberry Apartments started in a utility closet inside the building.

There is extensive water damage to the inside of the building, and the power has been cut, so it is uninhabitable at this time.

Red Cross is assisting the 62 residents who have been displaced.

Several area fire departments assisted Richmond Heights in putting out the fire.