Community to come together to pray for missing Ashtabula woman’s safe return

ASHTABULA, Ohio-- The estranged husband of a missing woman is due in court next month to face a probation violation.

Jeffrey Stanley, who was named as a person of interest in the case of Rand Al Dulaimi, has been in jail since last weekend on a probation violation. He is due in court August 6.

He has been on probation since December, after being found guilty of trespassing and endangering children.

He has not been charged in Al Dulaimi’s disappearance.

His family did not want to talk about the case but did say they hope the 23-year-old is found soon.

Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson says Al Dulaimi has been missing for over a week. She was reported missing by family on July 11.

Friends and family say Al Dulaimi was going to college and loved her son, Omar.

Rula Al Dulaimi, Rand’s sister, told FOX 8 on Friday she is trying to get an emergency visa so she can come to the United States. She said she is in Turkey and her parents are in Iraq.

“I am very worried,” Rula Al Dulaimi said. “I am desperate. I want to be there and I am worried about Omar.”

The boy is in the custody of the Ashtabula Children Services.

Sheriff's officials along with the FBI and other agencies have been searching by air and ground for her.

She was last seen at Stanley’s house on Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township on July 9.

Al Dulaimi was estranged from her husband. Her neighbors said they were surprised to see him at the apartment with her son last week. They say he had Omar with him and was carrying groceries and bleach.

Neighbors also told FOX 8 they have seen police and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at the apartment building.

“We are not going to go away,” Sheriff Johnson said. “We are going to continue looking for her until we find her.”

Friends and community members are holding vigils Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s vigil is at 8 p.m. at Lakeshore Park.

Saturday’s will be at 5:45 p.m. at Cornelius Park.

