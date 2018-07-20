× Cleveland is turning 222! Happy Birthday CLE

CLEVELAND- The city of Cleveland is celebrating a big birthday this weekend. Sunday marks the 222nd anniversary of Cleveland’s founding.

University Circle is throwing an early party for our beautiful city today and you’re invited. Founders’ Day welcomes guests of all ages to Wade Oval for free cake and Mitchell’s ice cream!

The event kicksoff at 12 p.m. and goes until 2 p.m. There are also other events below.

Solar car racing

Bounce house

face painting

rides on the Euclid Beach Boys Rocket Ship Car

A bubble show by Dr. Bubblepalooza with Dr. UR Awesome

**Check out other events happening this weekend to celebrate Cleveland’s big day**