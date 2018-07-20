Christmas in July in Ohio: Parties, festivals, & more

CLEVELAND — It’s that time of year again. Mistletoe hanging, sleigh bells jingling, and people filled with cheer because Christmas is here! Christmas in July that is, and there are many places throughout northern Ohio embracing the holiday cheer.

Christmas in July at Castle Noel

260 S. Court Street, Medina

Castle Noel offers July Fundays where you can book a tour, make a summer craft, and even meet Santa in his summer gear. Santa will be making an appearance on July 21 and 22.

Castle Noel also offers discount packages specific to families, date night, and for those looking for an out of this world golf experience. You can learn more about these special packages and make your reservations here.

Christmas in July at A Christmas Story House

3159 W. 11th Street, Cleveland

The A Christmas Story House & Museum is hosting a celebration Saturday, July 21 including food, meet & greets with characters from A Christmas Story, visits with Santa, and a special appearance with an actor from the film. There will be fun activities for the entire family and even the chance to see if “you’ll shoot your eye out” in the backyard Red Ryder shooting range.

Read more information on this film themed holiday celebration here.

Put-in-Bay Christmas in July

Put-in-Bay Island, near Sandusky

This weekend is the biggest weekend of the year at Put-in-Bay Island; and it’s filled with lots of cheer! The island is decked out in decorations and many restaurants serve holiday themed drinks.

More information on the participating restaurants and hotels can be found on Put-in-Bay’s website.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

1630 Mill Street West, Peninsula

Climb aboard the holiday express and take a train ride with Santa! This hour and a half excursion is family friendly and features activities such as writing letters to Santa, bingo, limbo, and a hula hoop freeze dance. Tickets are are $25 dollars each and can be purchased online.

This special holiday train departs at 3:40 p.m. on July 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29.

It is recommended you purchase your tickets as soon as possible because this fun event does sell out.

Christmas in July Jog

Wickliffe Recreation Department

900 Worden Road, Wickliffe

The Wickliffe Recreation Department & Wickliffe Parks & Recreation Commission are hosting a 5K Run/1 Mile Fun Walk on July 28. Proceeds benefit the city’s Holiday Helping Hands program. Different race categories are age and gender specific, and each race category has prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The 5K has a registration fee of $20 or $25 on race day, Walkers pay $15 for early online registration and $20 day of. Registration includes your race t-shirt.

More information about the event can be found on the City of Wickliffe’s website.

Merry Christmas Ale

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave, Cleveland

Missing the taste of Great Lake’s Christmas Ale? Well, it’s available for the breweries Christmas Ale in July luau celebration. Christmas Ale and Aloha Ale will be available on tap starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25. There will be a pig roast starting at 4 p.m., with an opportunity to get your photo with “Brewer Santa” as well. City Dogs of Cleveland will also be at the event with adoptable dogs.

For more information please check out the event on Facebook.

Christmas in July

Melt bar & grilled — Lakewood Only

14718 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Melt bar & grilled is continuing their grand re-opening celebration with an all day Christmas in July celebration on July 25. They will be offering their “6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon” melt and will be tapping a single keg of Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA. This fun celebration and these specialty menu items will only be available at Melt’s Lakewood location and while supply lasts.

For more information about this holiday bacon festivity visit Melt’s website.