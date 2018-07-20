9 of 17 victims in deadly duck boat accident were from same family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANSON, Mo. -- The nine members of one family who died in the duck boat accident were from Indianapolis, said Thomas Griffith, suffragan bishop of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis. He did not identify them.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office confirmed that nine of the 17 victims in the accident were from one family and two other family members survived.

The tourist duck boat capsized in stormy weather Thursday night on Table Rock Lake. Twenty-nine passengers and two crew were on board.

A resident of the Missouri tourist town of Branson says she understands how a duck boat got caught on the lake before it capsized because of a sudden change in the weather that day.

Trisha Ayers says Friday that she saw the weather change in 10 minutes Thursday from sunny to gale force winds that were bending traffic signs.

Ayers called the fatal accident a "fluke" and said she hopes it doesn't tarnish Branson because most of its income comes from tourists.

