Weather: Sunny and dry

The 90°F days are done for now, perhaps even through the rest of July as a cooler pattern sets up shop in the Great Lakes region. The heat dome moves to the desert southwest.

We are right in the middle of the normal peak summertime heat, climatologically. Let’s look at it from several perspectives. First, here’s the peak daytime high maximum, July 4 to July 24:

Next, here’s the period of the warmest normal nighttime low temperatures for Cleveland:

Now, as we overlap these to find the common ground, we find the average climatological summer peak… and we are smack dab in the middle of it:

Great outdoor days are upon us through Friday midday.

The next weather maker will bring in periodic showers and thunderstorms to dampen our weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: