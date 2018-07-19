The Steel Curtain: Kennywood Park unveils new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed roller coaster

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood Park unveiled a new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed roller coaster Thursday.

The Steel Curtain, based on the iconic 1970 Steelers team, takes riders 220 feet high and through nine inversions.

The two-minute ride will reach a maximum speed of 75 miles per hour. There will be two 24-passenger trains extending over the Lagoon at least one point during the ride, WTAE reports.

The section of the park where the new ride is located is also being renamed as “Steelers Country.”

The new Steelers Country section of Kennywood will take up 3 acres of land with a plaza, water features and the End Zone cafe. pic.twitter.com/EJQ7t88MyW — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 19, 2018

Get the full @steelers experience with games including the 40 yard dash, where you can compare your progress and performance against player times. pic.twitter.com/EiNndGuuq4 — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) July 19, 2018

It will feature football-related games and attractions, and the entrance will be designed to recreate the feeling of players emerging from the tunnel at Heinz Field, WTAE reports.

Everything should open some time during the 2019 season.

