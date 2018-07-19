Swiss Rolls sold nationwide under several brand names recalled over salmonella concerns

Flowers Foods, Inc., the maker of Swiss Rolls sold under several brand names, has issued a voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Swiss Rolls affected are sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value, and they were distributed nationwide.

Also recalled are Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The recall is due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient, whey powder. The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

The recalled products are:

Affected products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consumers can also contact the company here.