Support pours in during blood drive for injured Lorain County officer

17-year-veteran of the Amherst Police Department and Lorain County SWAT member, Eugene "J.R." Ptacek was shot while responding to an emergency call about a barricaded man. The SWAT team member injured during a standoff in Sheffield Lake was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Since then, the community has rallied behind "J.R." the latest effort, organizing a LifeShare community blood drive at Marion High School Thursday for officers who risk their lives every day.

"It means the world, J.R. is the type of guy who will give you the shirt off his back, if we can give him a little blood out of our veins to pay him back then that's awesome," said Lt. Dan Makruski of the Amherst Police Department.

Blood types O and B negative are the most in need, however all types were welcomed. One man travelling from Texas said he stopped when he saw an ad on social media about the event.

"I was in law enforcement in California and being O negative, I know that a lot of times I am called to give blood because O negative people are hard to find," said Greg Holland of Texas.

Those that know Ptacek best say he's doing better but has a long road to recovery. They encourage you to consider donate blood to honor the hero who already gave so much.

"He's a good guy, he's fighting some stuff but he's going to win," said Lt. Makruski. "It's a marathon not a sprint."

