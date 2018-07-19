Scattered thunderstorms arriving Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The “cut-and-paste” sunny and dry pattern is sadly not going to continue as we approach the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will arrive Friday afternoon, the first of many waves, or clusters of showers and thunderstorms that will swing by periodically through the weekend.

Check out overnight temperatures as we head into early Friday:

The 90°F days are done for now, perhaps even through the rest of July as a cooler pattern sets up shop in the Great Lakes region. The heat dome moves to the desert southwest.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast. We highly doubt reaching 90° again for the rest of July. Near normal/slightly below normal temperatures should prevail.

