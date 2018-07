Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing persons across Northeast Ohio.

Victor Manuel Berrios, 22, was last seen June 28 on the west side of Cleveland.

He was wearing a black hat, blue pants and a blue shirt.

He has a tattoo on his right arm and may be driving a silver Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

