Missing Ashtabula woman's estranged husband named person of interest in her disappearance

ASHTABULA – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s office has named the estranged husband of a 23-year-old woman as a person of interest in the case.

Jeffrey Stanley has been in the county jail for the last few days on an unrelated charge.

Sheriff Bill Johnson says Rand Al Dulaimi has been missing for over a week. She was reported missing by family on July 11.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies have been searching by air and ground for her.

She was last seen at a house on Ninevah Road in Saybrook Township two days earlier.

Her son, Omar, is safe and with children services. Friends and family say she would not have left without her son.

Rand’s sister, Rula Al Dulaimi, in Turkey, says she is very worried.

“She loved Omar. She would never leave him. I am very, very worried about her safety,” said Rula .

Rula is trying to get an emergency VISA so she can come to Ohio and help look for her sister. She also wants to be here for her nephew.

Al Dulaimi was estranged from her husband. Her neighbors said they were surprised to see him at the apartment with her son last week. They say he had Omar with him and was carrying groceries and bleach.

Neighbors also told Fox 8 they have seen police and state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents at the apartment building.

Stanley’s family told Fox 8 they are hoping Al Dulaimi is found soon.