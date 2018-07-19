‘MIC DROP BOOM!’ Ohio police take on Lady Antebellum in hilarious #LipSyncChallenge

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — For weeks, police departments from across the country have been battling it out in the Lip Sync Challenge.

But Middletown Police Department may have just dropped the mic on the challenge all together — getting a shout-out from Lady Antebellum herself.

Wednesday, the department posted a five-minute video in which their officers lip-sync to Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” as they aimlessly search for donuts.

They even incorporate the department’s K9 officer Aki.

On Facebook alone, the video has already been viewed 1.4 million times. And Lady Antebellum tweeted a shout-out to the department Wednesday afternoon, saying: “This #NeedYouNow lip sync is amazing!”