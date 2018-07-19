Law firm claims woman just informed her embryos were damaged in UH fertility clinic failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A local law firm levels new accusations against University Hospitals, in its fertility center crisis.

Attorneys at Peiffer, Wolf, Carr and Kane say a client was just informed this week that her embryos were damaged back in early March.

That's when the temperature rose in one of Ahuja Medical Center's two liquid nitrogen freezers. The client previously thought her embryo survived the incident.

UH is still investigating the incident, which destroyed as many as two-thousand eggs and embryos.

University Hospitals said in a statement,

“To be very clear, no other embryos or eggs were affected. The letters the plaintiffs’ attorneys apparently referenced in their news conference today were letters sent to two patients who had eggs or embryos donated to them. The letters made those two families aware of the situation. They were the only patients in this situation. In the letter we sincerely apologized to those patients that communications regarding this situation had not reached them more quickly.

Any characterization that additional eggs or embryos were impacted is inaccurate and further illustrates why we have asked the court to ensure communications from attorneys in this matter are limited to the courtroom and not through hastily called news conferences.”

Read more here.