LaGrange police chief saves man in wheelchair who was stuck on train tracks

LAGRANGE – LaGrange Police Chief Chad Duensing stresses he was just in the right place at the right time Tuesday evening when he helped rescue a man in a wheelchair, who was stuck in a train track.

“I was just doing my job and doing what anyone else would do,” Duensing told Fox 8 Thursday.

The chief said he was on routine patrol when he spotted the man.

“I turned around and I turned my lights on,” Duensing said, “I got out of my car and the gates started coming down.”

The chief said he knew he didn’t have much time so he worked as quickly as possible to get the wheelchair freed from the track.

The man in the wheelchair is a patient at a nearby rehabilitation center.

“The gentleman was very lucky everything worked out the way it did because I don’t believe he could have got out of it on his own,” said Mayor Kim Strauss.

The man was not injured.

And even though the chief disagrees, many including his children, are calling him a hero.

“Our chief did a great job,” Strauss said. “I am very proud of him.”