Indians add All-Star closer Brad Hand

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians bullpen is getting some much-needed help.

The Tribe added lefty closer Brad Hand and rookie right-handed reliever Aaron Cimber, the team announced on Thursday. The deal sent top catching prospect Francisco Meija to San Diego.

Hand is a two-time MLB All-Star with perfect performances in the Midsummer Classic. This year, he has a 3.05 ERA and 24 saves over 44 innings. He signed a three-year, $19.75 million contract with Cleveland with a club option for 2021, according to MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal.

Cimber logged a 3.17 ERA in 42 games with a K/BB ratio of 51/10.

This is not only good news for the currently struggling Indians bullpen, but the deal can keep things solid when Andrew Miller and Cody Allen become free agents at the end of this season.

