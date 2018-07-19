Iconic house featured in ‘Brady Bunch’ up for sale

STUDIO CITY, California — It’s your chance to own a piece of pop culture history.

The house used for exterior shots in “The Brady Bunch” is for sale.

♫♫ Here's the story, of a lovely listing ♫♫ https://t.co/z056SlJbU6 — Neal J. Leitereg (@LATHotProperty) July 18, 2018

According to a listing on realtor Ernie Carswell’s website, the home is on the market for $1.885 million. The 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is almost 2500 square feet on a 12,500 square foot lot.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Violet and George McCallister bought the home in 1973 for $61,000.

“This iconic residence is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House,” the listing said.

According to Carswell, the home still attracts 30-50 fans each day, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The property even has it’s own Yelp page.

“The Brady Bunch” ran from September 1969 to March 1974.

The interior of the house was not featured in the classic sitcom, and the layout is nothing like what viewers saw on TV.

The Studio City house was used to depict the exterior of "The Brady Bunch" family home. Interior scenes were filmed in studio. pic.twitter.com/zGwERB3oL0 — Neal J. Leitereg (@LATHotProperty) July 18, 2018

But, interior pictures show it still features decor from the 70s including floral wallpaper, wood-paneled walls, and a vintage “MusiCall” intercom system.

“This is a postcard of exactly what homes looked like in the 1970s” pic.twitter.com/w4h4GquPK0 — Neal J. Leitereg (@LATHotProperty) July 18, 2018

In addition to the decor, it also has some seriously vintage hardware: a MusiCall system. pic.twitter.com/lgGtbAJQH9 — Neal J. Leitereg (@LATHotProperty) July 18, 2018

*Click here to see the listing and pictures of the home