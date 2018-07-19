Iconic house featured in ‘Brady Bunch’ up for sale

STUDIO CITY, California — It’s your chance to own a piece of pop culture history.
The house used for exterior shots in “The Brady Bunch” is for sale.
According to a listing on realtor Ernie Carswell’s website, the home is on the market for $1.885 million. The 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is almost 2500 square feet on a 12,500 square foot lot.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Violet and George McCallister bought the home in 1973 for $61,000.
“This iconic residence is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House,” the listing said.
According to Carswell, the home still attracts 30-50 fans each day, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The property even has it’s own Yelp page.
“The Brady Bunch” ran from September 1969 to March 1974.
The interior of the house was not featured in the classic sitcom, and the layout is nothing like what viewers saw on TV.
But, interior pictures show it still features decor from the 70s including floral wallpaper, wood-paneled walls, and a vintage “MusiCall” intercom system.
