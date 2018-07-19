Go Katy! Cat hurt with firecracker now settling in at the Humane Society of Richland County

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A cat that was seriously hurt when someone set off a firecracker inside her is continuing to improve.

Katy P, who has been recovering at a veterinarian’s office since the incident, has been released to the Humane Society of Richland County.

The shelter posted about her progress Thursday morning.

The post said: “Katy P is settling in and getting familiar with us. We will not be allowing visitors until she gets settled to keep her stress levels low. She is alert and exploring! An added bonus to her being her is more pictures every day!”

Officials at the Humane Society of Richland County said someone brought them the cat July 9. She was seriously injured and bleeding. She was rushed to Phillips Animal Hospital in Mansfield. Dr. Andrew Scherrer performed an emergency surgery to care for her injuries.

Officials say the cat lived in the Pine Bridge apartment complex on East Cook Road. Several residents at the apartments said they often fed her, and she was a very friendly cat.

The Humane Society of Richland County is investigating the case and asking anyone with information to call them as soon as possible. A reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone wishing to donate to the cat’s medical expenses can call (419)-526-4212.

Donations can also be made through PayPal or at the shelter, which is located at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.