Danica Patrick roasts LeBron James, J.R. Smith at ESPYS

The biggest and best athletes were recognized at the annual ESPYS Awards Wednesday.

Host Danica Patrick also poked fun at some of Cleveland’s own in her opening monologue.

First, she joked about LeBron James’ hairline.

“I mean, who doesn’t love LeBron James?,” she said. “He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And now LeBron is the newest Los Angeles transplant. Los Angeles transplant is also what he Googles when he needs new hair.”

After some groans from the audience, she said: “That’s OK. LeBron when he hosted made fun of me, too. I’d say we’re even.”

Then she made the crowd laugh with a reference to the NBA Finals.

“J.R. Smith would say we’re up by one!,” she said.

"When LeBron hosted, he made fun of me too. I'd say we're even. JR Smith would say, 'We're up by one!'" #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/lR8IWaAMy0 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

LeBron James, soon to be starring across the street at Staples Center with the Los Angeles Lakers, won best NBA player for the third straight year on his 14th consecutive nomination in the category.

Browns rookie Baker Mayfield won the award for the Best College Athlete.