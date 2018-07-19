Convenience store owner arrested for shooting beer thief

LAKELAND, Florida — A Florida man is facing charges after he shot a thief stealing beer from the convenience store he co-owns with his father, WFLA reported.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies told WFLA that Rennie Defoe, Jr., 43, went into the store Tuesday night, grabbed three 18-packs of beer worth about $36, then walked out of the store without paying.

That’s when surveillance video from the store shows owner Mehedeun Hasan, 22, grab a gun from a back office and run out to the parking lot to confront Defoe.

As Defoe backed his car up to leave, Hasan shot Defoe. His car crashed at the intersection right outside the store.

According to WFLA, Defoe was taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his left arm and chest. He was listed in critical condition.

Hasan was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Hasan has no prior criminal history.

Defoe, WFLA reported, has 12 prior felony charges including robbery, firing a missile into a dwelling, battery, grand theft, and grand larceny. He’s been to prison four times and was most recently released last month.