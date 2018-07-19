Cleveland Indians team up with cutting edge company to help save the environment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Every day, Americans waste about a pound of food per person. All of that waste goes into overflowing landfills.

But what if you could turn that food something useful? There is a company here in Cleveland that is on the cutting edge of grinding food into energy and are working the Cleveland Indians to help the environment.

The Indians don't just want to have the greenest field in Major League Baseball, they want to have the greenest property.

Bradly Holko, manager of catering, picnics and the restaurant at Delaware North sports service said, "Our commitment to a green path as we call it is both on and off the field. "

To make this happen, the Indians are working with Grind2Energy, a company that turns food waste into energy.

According to the EPA, 20 percent of the garbage in landfills is food we throw away. That adds up to 30 million tons of wasted food every year.

Watch FOX 8's Stacey Frey report in the video above to learn more about the process and partnership with Grind2Energy and the Indians.