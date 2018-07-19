× Cleveland Heights Police Captain named Chief Metroparks Ranger

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland Heights police captain is leaving her job to spend a lot more time outside, but she won’t be relaxing.

Katherine Dolan has been named Chief Ranger of Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department.

As Chief Ranger, Dolan will lead all Ranger Divisions and safety and security initiatives across Cleveland Metroparks reservations, roadways and Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, according to a press release from the Metroparks.

Dolan was a captain for the Cleveland Heights Police Department. She spent 17 years with that department.

“Katherine brings a strong track record and a wealth of experience in law enforcement to Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department including safety planning, management and community outreach,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “She will be a valued asset to our 90+ officers and millions of annual visitors. I also want to thank Captain Svoboda for his service and leadership as Interim Chief over the past several months.”

She will begin her new job July 30.

“I’m excited to join the Ranger Department and overseeing the important role of maintaining safety and security across the Emerald Necklace for the millions of annual visitors,” said incoming Chief Ranger Katherine Dolan.

Dolan is a resident of North Royalton and holds a Master’s of Science in Criminology from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Toledo.