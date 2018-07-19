City Council approves over $60M plan to move CPD headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council has given the green light on a plan to move the police headquarters to the former Plain Dealer building.

City Council approved the deal Wednesday night to buy the building on Superior Avenue.

The city will spend $18.5 million to buy the property and another $60 million for upgrades and improvements.

City officials say the building will be more cost effective, and it will allow them to consolidate offices. Police Chief Calvin Williams says the new space will also be more welcoming to visitors.

About 700 people will work in the police headquarters.

The move from the Justice Center downtown could be done by spring 2019.