Cavaliers championship team member Channing Frye returning to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed forward Channing Frye. General Manager Koby Altman made the announcement Thursday from the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Frye previously played for the Cavaliers during parts of the 2015-2016 season through the 2017-2018 season. He was also a member of the winning 2016 NBA Championship team. Frye split the 2017-2018 season between Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Frye also played in 29 games with Cleveland during the 2016 and 2017 playoffs. He averaged 7 points per game and his .541 three-point percentage is the highest in Cavaliers playoff history.

