BEREA, Ohio– If the Browns season was based solely on this video, they may go 16-0.

The team posted a video on Twitter on Thursday of players parodying the intro to “The Office.”

The video features Tyrod Taylor with a “World’s Best Boss” mug, rookie Austin Corbett struggling with the coffee order and Christian Kirksey as the victim of a Jello prank.

But defensive end Myles Garrett dressed as Dwight Schrute is by far the best part.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here