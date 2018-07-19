× Alex’s Lemonade Stand donation box stolen from pretzel counter in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville Police are looking for two suspects caught on camera stealing a donation box for Alex’s Lemonade Stand from Auntie Anne’s pretzels located inside SouthPark Mall.

The charitable foundation raises funds to help combat childhood cancer and is named after Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who started holding lemonade stands at the age of 4 to fight cancer after being diagnosed neuroblastoma.

Alex passed away at the age of 8, but her legacy lives on and her charity was chosen for the 6th annual Fox 8 Fox Trot.

The manager of Auntie Anne’s told officers that the donation box was sitting on the counter at 6 p.m. closing time on July 8, but gone when they returned to work the next morning.

Surveillance cameras captured images of a man and woman near the counter just after all of the employees left around 6:30 p.m.

The donation box alone is worth $75 and it contained between $50 and $75 in donations.

Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Alex’s mom said, “It’s always disheartening and sad, because people give and they want the money to go to help kids and we know too well that every single donation matters and then sometimes I think what kind of bad situation are you in if you need to steal from a children’s cancer charity.”

Donations to the foundation are distributed to hospitals and pediatric research facilities across the country including the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University.

Some of the funds are also used to support families of children diagnosed with cancer, who need to travel for care.

Anyone with information about the man and woman is asked to call Detective Bertz at 440-580-3248 and reference case number 18-051251.

