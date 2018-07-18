Yum or yuck? Lay’s launching 8 new chip flavors to represent ‘Tastes of America’

How do deep dish pizza, fried pickles and lobster rolls sound?

What if they’re in chip form?

Lay’s is making its biggest launch ever this summer by releasing eight new “regionally inspired” flavors of chips meant to represent distinctive tastes from across the nation.

The new flavors are:

Cajun Spice (Central Gulf): Prominently featured across beloved dishes like Jambalaya and Blackened Cajun Chicken, this Gulf Coast iconic flavor includes a mix of garlic, paprika, onion and oregano. The flavor celebration will take place at the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival in Morgan City, La., from August 31 – September 2.

Lay’s is also bringing back regional favorites from previous years including Lay’s West Coast Truffle Fries in the west, Lay’s Ketchup in the northeast and Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomato in the Southeast.