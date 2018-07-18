Worker describes Akron explosion: ‘I didn’t know if I was coming out’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A man working at Emerald Performance Materials described the explosion that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Akron fire officials said no injuries have been reported. The area was evacuated in a half-mile radius, and police and fire are not going into the building.

Carlos Medina said he was in a manhole when his crew heard a big boom, pulled him out and started running.

"Honestly, I didn't know if I was coming out or not," Medina said.

"The top part of it was just gone. I mean, it was just in flames. Didn't know what to think besides run."

