Worker describes Akron explosion: ‘I didn’t know if I was coming out’

AKRON, Ohio-- A man working at Emerald Performance Materials described the explosion that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Akron fire officials said no injuries have been reported. The area was evacuated in a half-mile radius, and police and fire are not going into the building.
Carlos Medina said he was in a manhole when his crew heard a big boom, pulled him out and started running.
"Honestly, I didn't know if I was coming out or not," Medina said.
"The top part of it was just gone. I mean, it was just in flames. Didn't know what to think besides run."
