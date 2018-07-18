‘A dramatic day’: CLE fire captain hospitalized after rescuing woman from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland fire captain was taken to the hospital after helping a woman from her burning home Wednesday.

"We had a dramatic day," said Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman.

Fire crews were called to the home on West 97th Street in Cleveland at around 12:30 p.m.

Norman said the woman called 911 saying there was a fire and that she was trapped on the second floor. Dispatchers were able to talk her through getting to a window.

When firefighters arrived, a neighbor had a ladder leaning up to the window, but the woman wouldn't come down. That's when the fire captain went up the ladder and convinced the woman to come out.

A dog died in the fire, but a dog and a cat were rescued.

Fire crews say the fire started in the basement. A cause has not yet been determined.

UPDATE House Fire on West 97 in 3rd Battalion: 59 year old female rescued from 2nd floor. Secondary search under way looking for pets. #CLEFIREONSCENE pic.twitter.com/Dp4GVXHSsm — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 18, 2018

#CLEFIREONSCENE House Fire on West 97 in 3rd Battalion. pic.twitter.com/OY5rMvxT8K — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 18, 2018