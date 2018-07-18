Vigil held for victim of shooting on I-90 ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - One of the men who was shot and killed at an I-90 exit ramp Saturday was remembered Wednesday evening.

Cassandra McDonald, the head of the Euclid NAACP, told Fox 8 Sunday her brother, Andre Williams, 35 was killed along with a man the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office identified as 35-year-old Malachia Perez Stewart III.

Dozens of people gathered at the scene of the shooting with pictures, balloons and candles.

His sister says that the vigil Wednesday wasn't just about her brother. She wanted to send a message of stopping violence and hate. She also had a message for the shooter.

"Who hurt you that bad that you had to make me and my family hurt just as bad? This has to stop. We didn't do anything to you. If you're watching this, we did not hurt you. But you hurt my brother. And you hurt my mother and my sister. And you hurt his children. It's not right. And I'm not going to stand up here right now and say that I can forgive you, but I understand, cuz somewhere in a place but you need to be healed just like I do."

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting. Gianni Gray, 35, of Garfield Heights, allegedly shot and killed the two men while they sat in a car, according to court documents. He has not been formally charged.

A woman driving in a separate vehicle was also injured in the shooting. She was treated and released from the hospital.

