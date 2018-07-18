Video shows suspects smash jewelry cases in Copley robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPLEY, Ohio-- The Copley Police Department is investigating the smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store.

It happened at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry on Medina Road just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

The four suspects broke into the store and smashed several tempered glass display cases with hammers. Police said the suspects were in and out in less than 20 seconds.

They got away in a black Chevrolet Impala. It is not known if there was a fifth suspect waiting in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Copley police.

