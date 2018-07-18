Live video: Suspects in Mentor gun shop robbery attempt appear in court

MENTOR, Ohio– Two suspects in the attempted robbery of a Mentor gun shop that resulted in a police chase will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The crime happened Monday morning at Silverado Firearms on Center Street. When officers arrived, they spotted a male running from the front of the store and a vehicle coming from behind the building.

Police said the drive of the vehicle refused to stop and drove directly at officers. Two officers fired four rounds at the car as it came towards them. No officers were injured.

The driver, a 15-year-old Cleveland boy, got out of the vehicle and ran away, while a passenger moved into the driver’s seat and took off, going north on Center Street. The original driver later returned to the scene and turned himself in.

Mentor police chased the car, which went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and through a fence. It stopped in a parking lot on Tyler Boulevard. According to Mentor police, that’s when one suspect stole a car from a medical facility and fled.

Willowick and Wickliffe police located the stolen car and chased it in North Ridgeville. The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, which was called off in Columbia Station.

The suspect crashed head-on with another car on Root Road. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. The highway patrol said the other driver was not hurt.

Mentor police arrested a third suspect walking in the area of Tyler Boulevard and Hopkins Road. The fourth suspect, another juvenile, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

