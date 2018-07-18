Survey: Most parents are against arming teachers

Most parents are against arming teachers. Instead, they would prefer metal detectors, armed police officers, and mental-health screening to keep their kids safe at school, a new survey finds.

The annual Phi Delta Kappa poll found just 27% of parents with children in grades K-12 believe their child’s school could deter an attack.

An overwhelming number of parents support mental health screenings of all students, armed police in schools, and metal detectors at entrances, the poll found.

Support for allowing teachers and other school staff is much lower.

Two-thirds of the parents surveyed, 67%, say they would prefer to not have their child in a classroom where the teacher is armed.

Only 26% believed armed teachers would make their children safer at school. Even more, 36%, believe it would make students less safe. The rest believe it wouldn’t make a difference.

The poll is generally released during back to school time in late August, but the portion regarding school safety was released early.

“PDK is electing to make results on school security available now as a contribution to the public discourse on this critical issue,” the poll noted. This year’s study followed a school year that included two of the top five deadliest school shootings in U.S. history — including the February school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 14 students and three staff members dead.

*Click here to read more from the poll